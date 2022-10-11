Lebanon has received the final draft of the maritime border deal with Israel mediated by the United States, and the Lebanese lead negotiator Elias Bou Saab said to Reuters that the draft satisfies all of Lebanon's requirements and could imminently lead to a deal.

"If everything goes well, Amos Hochstein's efforts could imminently lead to a historic deal," Bou Saab said.

"We received minutes ago the final draft. Lebanon felt that it takes into consideration all of Lebanon's requirements and we believe that the other side should feel the same," he added.

"We are working day and night to get this done," US mediator Amos Hochstein and another senior State Department official told Al Arabiya English: "We are so close."

Israeli National Security Advisor Dr. Eyal Hulata said, "All of our demands have been met. The changes we demanded have been made. We protected Israel's security interests. We are on the way to an historic agreement.

Previously, the deal had been described as "total capitulation to Hezbollah," and former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman described it as giving "100% to Lebanon and 0% to Israel."