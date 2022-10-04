When a student complained that a San Diego middle school classroom had Adolf Hitler’s picture placed on a wall next to positive historical leaders, the teacher allegedly responded that “Hitler may have done some bad things, but he also had strong leadership qualities.”

According to the StopAntisemitism advocacy organization, the teacher’s reply was in reference to the student’s request to have Hitler’s photo removed from the class wall of inspirational leaders.

“‘Hitler may have done some bad things, but he also had strong leadership qualities’ - Tabitha Barry, 7th grade teacher at Carmel Valley Middle School in San Diego. Barry's response was in reference to a student's request to remove Hitler's photo from a display of positive leaders,” StopAntisemitism tweeted.

The student went on to tell his parents about the shocking incident.

“The student's father called the principal - Vicki Kim - to complain of the photo,” the group tweeted. “Rather than simply having Hitler's photo removed, Principal Kim instead decided to remove the Jewish child who made the original request/complaint!”

“After word of the photo made its way around the school, resulting in other families calling Kim to demand Hitler's photo be removed, did Tabitha Barry finally remove the picture,” StopAntisemitism added. “We are extremely concerned the school's curriculum & teachers would associate a genocidal murderer with leaders such as MLK Jr.”