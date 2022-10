Two people were shot during a robbery at a gas station in the town of Azor Monday afternoon.

The two were seriously injured in the shooting.

Magen David Adom (teams) treated the injured at the scene and evacuated them to the Wolfson Hospital in Holon, while performing CPR being on one of them.

Police are at the scene to investigate the incident, The preliminary assessment is that the incident was criminal in nature and not an act of terrorism.