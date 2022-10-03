A couple from southern Israel returned over the weekend from a wedding in Gush Etzion and when they passed by the town of Ma'ale Hever, east of Hebron, Arabs threw rocks at them.

"We saw someone approaching the road and then, within seconds, I heard the sound of shattering glass. I noticed that two rocks hit my car, one on the front windshield and one on the right rear," the owner of the vehicle told Israel National News.

"The windshield was badly damaged and the rear right was shattered into pieces. The whole vehicle was filled with glass shards, and the rock also penetrated the vehicle. Thankfully, even though there were two other people in the car with me, no one was hurt, and I also managed not to lose control of the car and drove to the town of Carmel, where we met with a police car," he continued.

It turns out that he is not the only Jew who was attacked. "From what we understood, vehicles driving ahead of us also had rocks thrown at them, and the two terrorists who threw the rocks also filmed the incident."

The car owner concluded, "It could have ended completely differently, we must restore security on the roads of Judea and Samaria."