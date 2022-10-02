The Knesset is poised for another deadlock, a new poll published Sunday shows, with the right-wing – religious bloc and the anti-Netanyahu bloc tied at 60 seats each.

The new poll, conducted by Project Midgam and published Sunday night by Channel 13, found that if new elections were held today, the right-wing – religious bloc would come up one seat short of an outright majority.

This marks a one-seat decline compared to the previous Project Midgam poll, released on September 22nd.

The Likud fell in the new poll by one seat, from 32 seats in late September to 31 mandates, while the Yesh Atid party held steady at 25 seats.

The Religious Zionist Party alliance with Otzma Yehudit and Noam is projected to become the third largest faction in the Knesset with 14 seats, the same number the party received in the last poll.

The National Unity list, a joint ticket of Blue and White with the New Hope party, gained one seat in the poll, rising from 11 mandates to 12, while Yisrael Beytenu held steady at five seats.

Among the haredi factions, Shas received eight seats, as it did in the previous poll, while United Torah Judaism held steady at seven seats.

On the Left, Labor and Meretz received five seats each, identical to the results of the previous poll.

The two largest Arab lists, the United Arab List and the Hadash-Ta’al alliance, received four seats apiece, the same as in the previous poll.

The Jewish Home party of Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold, receiving just 2.0% of the vote. The Arab nationalist Balad party also received 2.0% of the vote.

The Tzeirim Boarim (Youth on Fire) party of internet personality Hadar Mukhtar received 1.1% in the poll, followed by the Economic Freedom party of Yamina MK Abir Kara with 1.0%.

Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu remains the top candidate for the premiership, backed by 45% of respondents, compared to Yair Lapid, who was favored by 33% of respondents in a head-to-head matchup.

Facing Benny Gantz, Netanyahu was the favorite of 45% of respondents, compared to 30% who say they prefer Gantz.