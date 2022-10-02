המכת"ז העיף בני זוג מבוגרים על הרצפה באדיבות בר שם אור

Disturbing footage of an elderly couple being thrown to the ground by a police riot-dispersal water cannon was published on the internet Sunday.

In the footage, which was posted to Twitter by the journalist Bar Shem Or, the couple is seen on the side of the road, at a noticeable distance from where the haredi Jerusalem Faction was protesting the arrest of a yeshiva student before Rosh Hashanah.

The water cannon, which was passing through the area on its way to disperse the demonstration, began spraying the couple who was standing on the side of the road. From the force of the stream that was shot in their direction, the elderly man and woman fell forcefully to the ground and were injured.

Bar Shem Or, who posted the footage to his Twitter account, wrote: "Disturbing Police brutality. An elderly haredi couple happened to find themselves in the area where the Jerusalem Faction was protesting at the entrance to Jerusalem on Thursday (busses were letting off passengers and you can see they weren't participating in the demonstration). A water cannon sprayed water at the head of a woman, who is around 70 years old, from a distance of only a few meters and she fell and hurt her arm. It's a shame and an embarrassment."

Israel Police released a statement concerning the incident: "From the footage, it would appear that the use of the water cannon, in this case, calls for an in-depth investigation. The case will be reviewed and dealt with appropriately, and the procedure for the use of water cannons will be refined.