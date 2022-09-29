Jewish Home chairwoman and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked responded on Wednesday to the campaign of the Likud Party which calls on Shaked to withdraw from the elections, so as not to waste votes for the right.

"Netanyahu, your campaigns and the initiatives you are preparing only make me more determined," Shaked said. ''You, too, understand that we have a good chance of passing [the electoral threshold]. So please, don't offer me positions, I'm not in politics for that. I only work for the right. Just let go and let me work. You also know that I am your last chance.''

A senior member of Likud told Channel 13 News on Wednesday that "Ayelet Shaked does not pass the threshold and has no chance of passing. She is wasting votes for the right and endangers the establishment of a right-wing government."

"Ayelet Shaked must step down now so that we ensure the establishment of a stable right-wing government for four years," added the official.

A Channel 13 News poll conducted by Prof. Camil Fuchs and published last Thursday found that the Jewish Home led by Shaked again does not pass the electoral threshold, with only 1.9 percent support. Participants in the poll were also asked whether Shaked should withdraw from the race: 58 percent responded yes compared to only 17 percent who said she should run in the elections.