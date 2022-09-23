A Channel 13 News poll conducted by Professor Camil Fuchs and published on Thursday evening once again finds that the Jewish Home Party, led by Ayelet Shaked, does not pass the electoral threshold with only 1.9 percent support.

58 percent of the participants in the poll think Shaked should drop out of the race, compared to only 17 percent who think she should run in the elections.

In terms of the map of seats, the right-wing bloc led by Benjamin Netanyahu achieves the required majority of 61. Likud maintains its power with 32 seats while the Religious Zionism Party wins 14. Shas and United Torah Judaism maintain their strength with 8 and 7 seats, respectively.

In the other bloc, Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid gains one seat and wins while the National Unity Party, which has not grown stronger since former Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot joined, continues to decline and wins only 11 seats. Labor and Meretz remain with 5 seats each, and Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu falls to 5 seats.

Hadash-Ta'al wins 4 seats after the split of the Joint List and Ra'am also remains at 4. Below the electoral threshold, in addition to Shaked, are Balad with 2.1%, Abir Kara's Economic Freedom with 0.4% and Eli Avidar's Free Israel with only 0.1 %.