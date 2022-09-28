The president of the University of Michigan denounced antisemitic flyers discovered on off-campus porches and driveways on Sunday, before the start of Rosh Hashanah.

Mary Sue Coleman wrote in a letter addressed to the university’s Jewish community that she stood in solidarity with Jewish students and faculty.

“While the fliers were posted off campus and, to our knowledge, did not target individual U-M members, their odious messages were designed to undermine the sense of psychological safety that all members of our community deserve,” Coleman wrote in the letter also signed by the university’s provost and vice provost for equity and inclusion.

“We deeply regret that members of our Jewish community have had to cope with the effects of these hateful and cowardly acts, especially at the start of the Rosh Hashanah observance.”

Coleman added that she shared the community’s “disappointment and anger” at the incident.

The flyers “do not reflect U-M’s values and our efforts to cultivate a community that embraces diversity, inclusion, and a culture where all experience a sense of belonging,” she wrote.

The flyers were attributed to hate group Goyim Defense League (GDL), which has been named in multiple cases of similar flyers distributed across the United States in the last few years, ClickOnDetroit reported.

The ADL reported that GDL flyers have been found in 17 states so far in 2022.

“GDL espouses vitriolic antisemitism and white supremacist themes via the internet, through propaganda distributions and in street actions,” ADL said on its website.

“Our own free speech rights also allow us to call out some expressions as antisemitic, racist, and xenophobic when they cross the line from contested ideas to attacks on humanity. This weekend’s flyers were unequivocally antisemitic,” Coleman said. “There is no place for hate on our campus or in our community.”