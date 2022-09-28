כטמ"ם של צה"ל תיעד פיצוץ מטען שהפעילו המחבלים בג'נין דובר צה"ל

The IDF released a recording of a "Sky Rider" drone that shows the explosion of explosives set by the terrorists wanted by the IDF. Israeli forces anticipated such a scenario and were able to avoid harm to themselves.

The soldier in the video explains that terrorists involved in recent attacks and planning additional attacks against Israelis in the near future were targeted in the operation this morning (Wednesday). The terrorists threw explosives at IDF soldiers who responded with gunfire, causing multiple injuries to the enemy.

Watch the documentation provided by the helmet camera of one of the IDF soldiers as he approaches the target.

"הוא הלך, זהו": תיעוד דרמטי ממצלמת הקסדה - חילופי האש בג'נין

The soldier, whose face is hidden, describes the operation in which two terrorists wanted for their participation in recent terrorist attacks and their intention to perpetrate additional attacks in the near future. The Defense Ministry described these men as "ticking bombs." They had intended to remove the terrorists from the site, a very complex site, according to the soldier.

"At the beginning we closed off the building and we intended to call the wanted men and get them to come outside. At this point, they set off powerful explosives in the direction of the IDF unit while attempting to run away from the building. The IDF soldiers saw the armed men trying to escape, stopped them and killed them."

He concluded with the statement that the security forces will continue to target terrorists so that Israeli citizens can continue to enjoy the holidays in safety.