Video footage shows armed men running into a school filled with children to escape being shot by IDF soldiers earlier today. In the footage, teachers can be heard shouting out "No! Where are you going?"

Abd Hazem and Ahmed Alawana, the two terrorists killed this morning (Wednesday) after an exchange of fire in Jenin, had prepared a powerful explosive device that was supposed to hit the Israeli security forces arriving at the house where they were hiding.

IDF forces anticipated this scenario and thus they were able to prevent harm to themselves. Soldiers in the undercover unit and the Nachal Patrol took part in the activity.

Hazem and Alawana were involved in several recent shooting attacks, including the shooting attack early this month on a Defense Ministry tractor near Jalameh, a village near Jenin. The two terrorists had also planned additional significant attacks to be carried out in the near future.

Abd Hazem is the brother of Raed Hazem, the terrorist who perpetrated the attack on Dizengoff in Tel Aviv last April. He was a member of the Palestinian security forces and participated in the exchange of fire.

"During the IDF operation, terrorists who arrived in the area opened fire against them. The IDF returned fire at the shooters and identified injuries to the gunmen," the IDF statement said.

Also, during the operation, weapons were seized, including an M-16 rifle. Three additional wanted persons were arrested by the IDF during the night. There were no casualties to Israeli security forces in any of the activities.