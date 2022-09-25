To our Jewish family all around the world – Shana Tova, Happy New Year!

My hope for the Jewish people this year is that we remember we are one family.

It does not matter if you’re orthodox, secular, reform or conservative.

It does not matter which synagogue you pray in, or if you pray at all. It does not matter where you were born, or what language you speak.

We are one people, with one shared story, with one shared homeland.

We should focus on what unites us, and know how to talk about the things we disagree upon. That’s what a family does.

This year, let’s write the next chapter of our story: a chapter of unity.

From here in Jerusalem, on behalf of myself and the Government of Israel, I want to wish you all, and your loved ones, a Shana Tova – Happy New Year.