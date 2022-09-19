Yesh Atid MK Ram Ben Barak on Monday morning commented to Radio Tzafon that, "Soon the television announcers will have head coverings, that's where we're going. I hope people understand this."

Religious married women cover their hair.

Later on Monday, Religious Zionism candidate Limor Sohn Har-Melekh slammed Ben Barak, tweeting, "In the name of so-called liberalism and pluralism, it seems that those who seemingly wave the flag of acceptance of those who are different and unusual, who show tolerance for terror supporters who want to eliminate the State of Israel, who respect the Arab woman with her veil, are not able to tolerate a religious Jewish woman with a hair covering. Glory to hypocrisy!"

Last year, Ben Barak reinstated a Muslim assistant who was photographed with a terrorist supporter on the Temple Mount.

At the time, he told Channel 12 News, "My assistant is not a supporter of terrorism. More than 85% of Israeli Arabs identify with the state. We have an excellent Shin Bet, I certainly do not endanger the security of the state."