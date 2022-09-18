Woman Returns From Work To Find Her Home Destroyed

The Corcoses were a regular, hardworking Jerusalem family up until a few days ago. It was Monday afternoon when Tikva got the horrible call: Their apartment was up in flames.

By the time members of the family arrived at the scene, everything was destroyed. In addition to the devastation of losing everything they owned, the Corcos family is in a new and terrible dilemma: They can’t afford to go anywhere else.

They are now ten people sleeping on thin mattresses on the floor of the only room that didn’t burn completely. The rest of the house is black and charred, and the smell of smoke permeates the air. The windows are shattered, and what were once clothes are black rags. It is not a liveable situation, but they simply don’t have enough money to rent another apartment.

Donations are being urgently collected via The Chesed Fund to help provide the Corcos family with some help. Donations go toward replacing their belongings, appliances, and clothing, and helping them to rent a new apartment which is not covered in ash. Every day that they go on in their current situation is extremely painful for everyone involved.

