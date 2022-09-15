Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday toured the security fence near the Jalameh crossing, together with the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Ghasan Alyan, and the head of the IDF’s Judea and Samaria Division, Brigadier General Avi Bluth.

Gantz received an overview of the incident overnight Tuesday in which Major Bar Falah was killed as well as of the general situation in the region. Later, the Minister of Defense held an extended security consultation regarding the necessary steps.

Gantz decided on the complete closure of the Jalameh and Salem crossings, effective immediately and until further notice. The Minister of Defense also decided to stop the entry permits to Israel of the residents of Kafr Dan, including for the purpose of employment in Israel, until further notice.

"We are after a serious attack, which claimed the life of the late Major Bar Falah, who acted bravely, and attacked the terrorists in order to protect the citizens of Israel. I would like to offer my condolences to his family," the Defense Minister began.

"In recent weeks we have seen an increase in the scope of terrorism. I am in a place that provides a good livelihood for the Palestinian residents of Jenin and the region. In light of the shooting and the attacks here, I have decided to extend the closure of the crossing until further notice. The fact that one of the terrorists belongs to the Palestinian Authority security forces is serious, and it is a warning sign to the Palestinian Authority that it must do a self-examination, and taken action," he continued.

"The damage to security stability will first of all harm the Palestinian residents and the PA itself. We will continue to act with high intensity wherever necessary, whenever necessary to prevent terrorism. And I repeat - where the Palestinian Authority does not exercise sovereignty - we will take care of our security," Gantz concluded.