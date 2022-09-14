The Israeli army on Wednesday identified the IDF officer killed during a gun battle with Palestinian Arab terrorists overnight in northern Samaria.

According to an IDF spokesperson, the officer was 30-year-old Major Bar Falah, a resident of the coastal city of Netanya. Falah served as deputy commander of the IDF's Reconnaissance Battalion 934 (Gadsar Nahal).

"Maj. Bar Falah, a fighter and commander, the Deputy Commander of the Nahal Brigade Reconnaissance Unit, was killed overnight in a counterterrorism operation," said Prime Minister Yair Lapid Wednesday afternoon.

"There are no words to console his family, his partner and his friends for the loss of their loved one. Bar was a dedicated soldier, who fought terror and led his troops until his last hour."

"The operation in which he was killed thwarted a major terrorist attack and saved lives. We feel the pain of his loss together with you. May Bar's memory be a blessing."

The shootout occurred at the Jalameh checkpoint, near Jenin in northern Samaria, just before midnight the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Terrorists opened fire on IDF soldiers, prompting Israeli security personnel to return fire.

According to the statement, IDF lookouts identified two suspects near the fence. IDF soldiers who were rushed to the spot surrounded the suspects and started an arrest procedure, during which the suspects opened fire at the soldiers.

Two terrorists were eliminated during the gun battle.

"An IDF officer was killed overnight as a result of an exchange of gunfire during an incident with terrorists at the seamline security barrier next to the Jalameh crossing in the Menashe brigade district," the spokesperson said Wednesday morning.

In a separate incident Tuesday, terrorists fired dozens of rounds at an Israeli engineering team near the Jalemeh checkpoint - the same area where the deadly gun battle too place just hours later.

No injuries were reported but an Israeli Defense Ministry tractor was heavily damaged.