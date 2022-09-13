Border Police officers and undercover officers have arrested three individuals suspected of organizing transportation for illegal infiltrators, Israel Hayom reported.

According to Israel Hayom, a bus making its way from the direction of Judea and Samaria towards central Israel by means of the Rantis Crossing was found to have a homemade hiding place under its floor.

Border Police forces prepared for the bus' arrival, and stopped it as it traveled on Israel's Route 444.

The hiding place was found on the floor of the bus, and upon opening the door of the hiding place, the officers discovered steps and a room, in which it is suspected that the infiltrators hid.

It was in this room that the officers discovered a total of 17 illegal infiltrators.

The driver of the bus, a resident of Kafr Qassem, was found not to hold a driver's license and was arrested