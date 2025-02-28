Officers and detectives from the Jerusalem Envelope Border Police worked on Thursday to stop attempts by Palestinian Arabs to illegally infiltrate Israeli territory as part of the security forces' preparations for the month of Ramadan.

During the activity, the forces spotted a suspicious van near the Hizma Checkpoint, at the northern entrance to Jerusalem. After stopping the van for inspection, the officers noticed a double siding on its roof where four suspects who attempted to enter Israeli territory illegally were hiding.

The driver of the van, a 34-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem, was arrested at the scene together with the four infiltrators. All involved were taken for questioning by the Jerusalem Envelope Border Police Investigations and Intelligence Department, and the van was towed to a police lot.

The Police stated that "the officers of the Border Police will continue, ahead of the month of Ramadan and in general, to stop the infiltration by illegal migrants of Israeli territory and to arrest suspects who assist them.