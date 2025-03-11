As part of a national operation to locate illegal infiltrators and those who employ, transport, and house them, the officers of the Jerusalem District Police have been working to bring suspects to justice.

On Monday, officers from the Tzion Precinct's Lev Habira Station stopped two vans transporting 24 Palestinian Arabs from Hebron and Yata who snuck into Israel illegally.

During an undercover operation, Lev Habira detectives in a haredi neighborhood of the city stopped two vans transporting dozens of suspects.

The detectives found 24 Palestinian Arabs from Judea and Samaria who were in Israeli territory illegally. The suspects, as well as the drivers of the vans, were taken for questioning at the police station.

In a similar incident a day earlier, patrolmen from the Lev Habira station searched a van and found nine illegal infiltrators from Judea and Samaria. The suspects, together with the driver (aged 53, from eastern Jerusalem) were taken for questioning and the driver was indicted on charges of transporting infiltrators. In addition, the three vehicles involved were towed and seized by the police and a forfeiture has begun.