While patrolling the area of Route 465, officers from the Central District Border Police Communities Division noticed a vehicle with a broken window, which aroused their suspicion.

The officers set up a roadblock near the Rantis Checkpoint and stopped the suspicious vehicle. Upon inspection, the officers found that the vehicle belongs to a resident of Nes Ziona in central Israel.

The suspect, a resident of Jenin in his 40s who was in Israeli territory illegally and never had a driver's license, was arrested at the scene and taken for questioning at the Rehovot Police Station. The vehicle was towed to a police facility.

The police stated: “Border Police officers will continue to act to thwart vehicle thefts and to arrest illegal infiltrators and those suspected of assisting them, using all means at their disposal — all in order to protect and safeguard the citizens of the State of Israel.”