The winner of the 2022 New York-Israel Smart Energy Innovation Challenge was announced by New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday.

The competitive award, sponsored by the New York Power Authority (NYPA), carries with it a prize of up to $1 million. It enables New York State to partner with an Israeli company to develop an innovative energy technology to help advance the state's clean energy agenda.

The winner of this year’s award was ZOOZ, a company that specializes in energy storage and power boosting products aimed at enabling ultra-fast EV charging.

It won for a project to “demonstrate the integration of a local power grid with an EV charger coupled with ZOOZ's power booster, which is an innovative, flywheel-based, kinetic energy storage technology,” according to the governor’s office.

The technology was chosen for its potential to positively impact the EV industry and for long-term benefits for New Yorkers.

"Through key strategic partnerships, New York is driving the advancement of cutting-edge clean energy technologies that will have a global impact in the fight against climate change," Hochul said. "New York's collaboration with the state of Israel, a hub for innovative, clean energy technologies, will deliver forward-thinking solutions that will strengthen New York's EV infrastructure.”

“Congratulations to ZOOZ on this award, which will promote the use of electric vehicles, help improve air quality and ensure a better environment for New Yorkers,” Hochul added.

The $1 million competition was open to new industry innovators and encouraged New York’s continuing collaboration with innovative Israeli clean energy technology firm focused on creative energy solution.

Consul General of Israel in New York Ambassador Asaf Zamir praised the innovation partnership between Israel and the state of New York.

"The collaboration between NYPA and ZOOZ is only the latest example of the deep and flourishing friendship between the people of Israel and the state of New York. With this year's Smart Energy Challenge, NYPA signals loud and clear, not just in Israel but also to the world, that New Yorkers are committed to building cleaner, smarter, and more equitable infrastructure. Today, we are very proud of the ZOOZ team and the challenge winners. We are thankful for the collaboration with NYPA, our friends in Albany, and all our neighbors around the state, who are investing together with Israelis to create a brighter future."

New York Power Authority Interim CEO Justin Driscoll noted that NYPA has multiple partnership with Israeli firms working on smart technologies.

"NYPA has multiple successful partnerships with Israeli firms developing innovative, smart technologies that are helping New York achieve its ambitious climate goals. This latest technology developed through our collaboration with ZOOZ will enable New York to install more EV fast chargers at more locations while reducing grid impacts, making it possible for more New Yorkers to adopt cleaner methods of transportation."