Longtime television news anchor Bernard Shaw died Wednesday, according to a statement made by his family. He was 82 years old.

A former CNN anchor, Shaw died of pneumonia unrelated to Covid-19, the family said.

Shaw served as CNN's top lead news anchor for more than two decades, from the network's launch in 1980 up until his retirement in 2001.

In their statement, Shaw's family said the funeral will be limited to family and a small number of invited guests, while a public memorial service will be held at some later date.

"In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bernard Shaw Scholarship Fund at the University of Chicago. The Shaw family requests complete privacy at this time."