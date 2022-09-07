"עושים הכל שנרגיש בבית": 11 משפחות מצרפת נקלטו בשומרון

The immigration of 11 new families from France to the village of Bruchin in Samaria has been completed.

The immigrants were amazed to see hundreds of residents from Bruchin waiting for them with flags and cakes as soon as they landed at Ben Gurion Airport early in the morning.

The immigrants arrived at the caravan complex specially prepared in their honor, where they met with the head of the Samaria Council, Yossi Dagan, who set up a mezuzah with them at the entrance of the house of one of the families in the group.

"They are doing everything to make us feel at home," says Avraham Morli excitedly. He immigrated with his wife and small daughter as part of the group of families that arrived in Bruchin.

Morli describes the reception at the school in the community in Paduel that made them decide to move to Samaria. "The children stood in two rows with a red carpet between the rows. We felt like important people; they waved flags, sang us songs, and gave us a good feeling. When we had to return to Marseille and wait until immigrating, we asked ourselves why we can't immigrate right now," says Morli.

The welcome in Israel will also be etched in his memory: "We arrived in Israel at three o'clock in the morning. It took us and another family two hours to fill out the documents and when we went out at five o'clock in the morning, thirty people were waiting for us in the terminal with cakes and songs and they accompanied us to our new house with a lot of help."

The head of the Samaria Regional Council Dagan says: "This is a flagship project for us, the number of families wishing to immigrate to Samaria is constantly increasing and we are prepared to receive them. We are preparing the ground for the reception of hundreds of thousands of immigrants from France, and making Samaria a home for French immigrants."

Dagan also says: "These immigrants will become part of the mainstay of Samaria, they will forget that they were immigrants and will absorb the immigrants who come after them. From our point of view, they are already part of the pioneering Samaria family."