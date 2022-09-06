A boy was struck by a car while crossing the street in Ashdod Monday, yet emerged with only minor injuries.

Close circuit television footage of the accident shows two young boys running across a crosswalk on Yehuda HaNassi Street in Ashdod, when suddenly a car slams into the younger of the two boys after the driver failed to stop at the crosswalk.

“It was a terrifying sight,” said a local man who witnessed the accident. “There is absolutely no awareness of traffic safety in the [haredi] quarter [of Ashdod].”

“Kids run into the street without any consideration, and drivers aren’t quick to slow down ahead of crosswalks.”

“In this case, once again the story ended with a miracle. But how long will it take us to learn our lesson? Are we waiting for a terrible tragedy before we wake up?”