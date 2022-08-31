Police are asking for the public's help in their search for missing 15-year-old David Sa'adia, a resident of the Jewish community of Kochav Ya'akov in the Binyamin Regional Council. Sa'adia was last seen on Saturday, August 27 at the Central Bus Station in Jerusalem.

The youth's description: Slim built, Height 1.63 m; Dark hair; Brown eyes (wears glasses)

Last seen wearing: Gray hoodie, black pants, black Nike shoes.

Anyone who knows anything about the youth's whereabouts or can assist in locating him is asked to call the police at: 100.

