A shooter opened fire at a grocery store in Bend, Oregon on Sunday night, killing at least two people while randomly targeting shoppers inside the store.

Police responded to an active shooter situation at the store around 7 p.m., Fox News reported.

According to the Bend Police Department, the shooter used a residential area behind the Forum Shopping Center to enter the store. Before entering, he opened fire in the parking lot with an AR-15 style rifle. But no one was shot.

He then entered the front of the store and shot someone who died.

Walking through the store, the gunman targeted a second person and killed them.

When law enforcement arrived at the shopping plaza, the shooter was still firing inside the store. But police who approached the store found the gunman dead. No shots were fired by the police.

Besides the two victims who were killed, a third person received non-fatal injuries, Bend’s police chief said at a press conference.

An AR-15 style rifle and a shotgun were found by police near the gunman’s body.

There were reports of other shootings in the area but police have no released any information.