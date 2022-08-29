Shots were fired at IDF military posts adjacent to the town of Silwad and the city of Shechem (Nablus) on Sunday night, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

IDF soldiers responded with live fire and are searching for the suspects in both areas. No IDF injuries were reported.

On Friday night, terrorists opened fire towards a vehicle in the town of Shavei Shomron, located west of Shechem (Nablus).

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that there were no injuries, but the vehicle sustained damage.

IDF soldiers searched the area in an attempt to locate the terrorists.

On Saturday afternoon, a Palestinian Arab was detained at a checkpoint near Jenin after he was found by Crossings Authority inspectors to be carrying a knife.

According to reports, the Arab had intended to carry out a stabbing attack.

However, Defense Ministry security guards, after receiving prior information, apprehended the suspect at the Reihan Crossing before he could carry out his intentions.