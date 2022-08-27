Checkpoint (illustrative)
Checkpoint (illustrative) Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

A Palestinian Authority Arab was detained Saturday afternoon at a checkpoint near Jenin after he was found by Crossings Authority inspectors to be carrying a knife.

According to reports, the Arab had intended to carry out a stabbing attack.

However, Defense Ministry security guards, after receiving prior information, apprehended the suspect at the Reihan Crossing before he could carry out his intentions.

Related articles:

The suspect was taken for interrogation and will undergo further investigation by security forces.

Also on Saturday, a seven-year-old girl was injured by a bullet as she played outside in the Jewish town of Kokhav Ya'akov. According to IDF reports, the girl was injured by a stray bullet from the Arab town of Qalandiya, but another security source said that terrorists fired bursts of bullets and then fled the scene.