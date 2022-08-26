Terrorists on Friday evening opened fire towards a vehicle in the town of Shavei Shomron, located west of Shechem (Nablus).

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that there were no injuries, but the vehicle sustained damage.

IDF soldiers are searching the area in an attempt to locate the terrorists.

Early Thursday morning, an IDF soldier was lightly injured after being hit in the hand by terrorist fire during an operational activity in the Palestinian Arab village of Bruqin, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The soldiers arrested the suspects and the operation was completed. The injured soldier was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

During the counterterrorism operations, the IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), and Israel Border Police forces arrested 14 wanted suspects. The suspects were transferred to security forces for further processing.

