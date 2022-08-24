Following the statement of Transport Minister Merav Michaeli (Labor) about the operation of the light rail in Gush Dan on Saturdays, MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) wrote a sharply worded letter to Attorney General Gila Beharav Miara demanding a stop to all activities during an election period.

"I call on you to immediately stop the brutal, illegal, corrupt, and anti-Jewish step of Minister Merav Michaeli. This lady has no public mandate to trample on the foundations of the Jewish state and the sanctity of the Shabbat," Dr. Karhi wrote.

He added, " "The time has come ... with all due respect, to wake up from the slumber of the "dream government", and function as someone who is supposed to maintain the purity of the elections, fairness, and the rule of law in the state of the Jewish people,"

The chairman of the United Torah Judaism faction, MK Meir Porush, responded to the announcement that the Transport Minister is promoting public transportation on Shabbat: "Minister Michaeli is giving us a preview of what will happen if a left-wing government comes to power. We will do everything so that the ultra-Orthodox representation will be large, strong, and influential in the right-wing bloc in order to protect the people of Israel, the Torah of Israel, and the Land of Israel."

He also added, "When the minister's only achievement in transportation is to change the temperature in the train, it is not surprising that she chooses to ignore the tragic disasters that happened in the last month on the roads and try to direct the fire in other directions."

Agudath Israel candidate for the Knesset, Rabbi Yitzhak Goldknopf, said that "there is no reason to be dragged into the spins put out by the Transport Minister when her whole purpose is to incite the haredipublic. She has not been able to promote anything in her office, so there is no chance that she will be able to promote a train on Shabbat. Either way, her time in the Transport Ministry is short, and after In the upcoming elections, she will have time in the opposition to take stock of her helplessness and her failed attempts to harm the values ​​sacred to the people of Israel."

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) said: "The Transport Minister has failed, decided to trample on Shabbat in the State of Israel and harm the Jewish identity of the state as part of her election campaign."

"The upcoming elections are about whether the State of Israel will remain a Jewish and democratic state or, God forbid, will become a state for all its citizens led by the progressive left along with the supporters of terrorism. We will not allow them to do this," said Smotrich.

MK Itamar Ben Gvir said: "I suggest to Merav Michaeli that she start dealing with Israel's difficult transportation problems on weekdays before she looks for provocations on Shabbat. Instead of worrying about the problem of traffic jams and accidents, Minister Michaeli is looking for easy headlines, once by engaging in temper tantrums on the train, and now by desecrating Shabbat and hurting the Jewish identity of the country. Maybe it's better that you keep doing what you're good at, Tiktok."

Not surprisingly, there is support for Michaeli’s announcement from her own party. Naama Lazimi wrote on Twitter: “Public transportation on Shabbat is a necessity for freedom of movement for all citizens and not only those with private vehicles. Limiting freedom of movement on behalf of those who do not need public transportation on Shabbat is a perversion that should have been abolished by now. There are members of the public who need transportation on Shabbat.”

Ibtisam Mara'ana, also in Labor, tweeted that it is not right to restrict the freedom of movement on Shabbat of those who do not own private cars.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz (National Union) stated his opposition to the suggestion. “I follow tradition and I am in favor of honoring the sanctity of the Shabbat,” he tweeted. "While I do not follow Halacha (the Laws), I do not work on Shabbat. I do not want to hurt those for whom the Shabbat is important. Therefore, we should rely on the local authorities who know best what is appropriate for each place.”