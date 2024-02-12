Argentina President Javier Milei praised the IDF operation to rescue hostages Fernando Simon Marman and Louis Har, which was carried out late Sunday night under heavy fire in Rafah.

"The Office of the President thanks the Israeli Defense Forces, the Shabak and the Israeli Police for having successfully completed the rescue of the Argentines Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Har (70), who had been kidnapped since last October 7 by the terrorist group Hamas," Milei's office said in a statement.

"During his visit to the State of Israel, President Javier Milei reiterated to President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the request for the release of each of the Argentine hostages, and continues to firmly maintain his condemnation of Hamas terrorism."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also responded to the operation, tweeting, "'There is no greater mitzvah than redeeming captives' (Maimonides)."

"I salute all those involved in bringing Fernando and Luis home in a daring rescue operation. We will continue to act in every way to return all the hostages home."

Labor leader MK Merav Michaeli said, "A brilliant operation by the IDF has brought home l hostages Louis Har and Fernando Simon Marman. A moment of excitement and pride alongside the mourning for those who fell in another, earlier operation."

"There are 134 more hostages. By military operation or by a deal, we won't rest until we bring them all home."