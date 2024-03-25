Yedioth Ahronoth reported this morning that Labor Party leader, MK Merav Michaeli, held a meeting behind closed doors with PM’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, also to discuss political issues.

During their meeting, Labor Party leader, MK Merav Michaeli, offered her help to facilitate connections with the Democratic Party in the US, on the release of the hostages.

According to a political source involved in organizing the meeting, Netanyahu complained about the attitude of the Democratic Party’s leadership to Israel.

Michaeli offered to help and claimed that she has connections in the Democratic Party and can “mediate” between the party and the Israeli government.

But that was only the beginning. According to one political source, Michaeli made it clear to Sarah Netanyahu that she would make an effort to provide a safety net for the Netanyahu leadership and would not act to topple the government.

Those close to Michaeli denied this claim. Labor Party leader Michaeli said in response: "I asked to meet with Sarah Netanyahu to ask her to promote the hostage deal. I hope that Mrs. Netanyahu will use her influence in the best way possible and promote the return of the hostages to their homes as soon as possible. Everything else is nonsense."

The Prime Minister's Office declined to comment.