A British national who was a member of the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) cell known as “The Beatles” and convicted for his role in taking roughly two dozen Westerners captive a decade ago, resulting in the deaths of four Americans, was sentenced Friday to life in prison, NBC News.

El Shafee Elsheikh was found guilty in April on charges related to the deaths of the four American hostages: James Foley, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

All of the hostages, except Mueller, were executed in videotaped beheadings posted online.

A federal judge sentenced Elsheikh to a life sentence for each of the eight counts he was convicted of.

The members of the ISIS cell were known as "The Beatles" due to their British accents.

“The Beatles” cell is believed to have been made up of four members who volunteered to fight for ISIS in Syria and ended up guarding Western hostages.

US authorities have said the group killed 27 hostages, beheading several of them.

The group's leader, Mohammed Emwazi who was known as “Jihadi John, was killed in an air strike in 2015 in Syria after an intensive manhunt.

Alexanda Kotey, a member of “The Beatles”, was sentenced to life in prison in April by a US District Judge.

Kotey had pleaded guilty to taking part in a hostage scheme that led to the deaths of Americans, Japanese and British citizens in Syria.

The fourth member of the group, Aine Davis, was arrested last week in the UK on terror charges. Davis has denied being part of the cell.

Elsheikh had confessed to his role in the hostage-taking scheme to interrogators and in media interviews but only acknowledged collecting email addresses and providing proof of life to the hostages' families as part of ransom negotiations.

Prosecutors said during Elsheikh's trial that he was much more involved than that and that he had carried out the tortuous scheme with Kotey and Emwazi.

“The Beatles” are also believed to be behind the beheadings of British aid workers David Haines and Allan Henning, and Japanese hostage Kenji Goto.

