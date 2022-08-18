Zionist Spirit chairwoman Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said Thursday that she does not intend to run on the same list with Bezalel Smotrich and the Religious Zionist Party.

In an interview with Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio), Shaked said: "We will not unite with Bezalel Smotrich. He crossed many lines in the past year, called not to let me and my friends into synagogues. He published ads as if I had blood on my hands and called me a terrorist funder. This is crossing a line."

Israel National News-Arutz Sheva has learned that Shaked met in recent days with Yossi Brodny, the mayor of Givat Shmuel who will lead the Jewish Home party in the upcoming elections. In the conversation between the two, several scenarios of running together came up, and Shaked is ready to offer Brodny the third place on the party list.

Those around Shaked do not deny that she is interested in a joint run and wants to run using the letter "Bet" on the ballot that belongs to the Jewish Home party.

The Jewish Home Party responded: "We are happy that everyone wants to be in the Jewish Home Party and the interest in us is at a record high ... The Jewish Home Party will run independently to the 25th Knesset and Israel will be a member of the next government."

Earlier it was reported that Communications Minister Yoaz Handel also met with Brodny this week and reporter Shirit Avitan Cohen even stated that an official announcement from the two about running together is expected next week.