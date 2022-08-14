Prime Minister Yair Lapid addressed last night's shooting attack near the Western Wall at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday.

"Eight people were wounded in last night's shooting attack in Jerusalem, two of them seriously. The security forces were at the scene within minutes and were engaged in pursuit all night, in cooperation with significant ISA, Israel National Counter-Terrorism Unit and police forces," Lapid said,

"The terrorist turned himself in to the Israel Police this morning and is currently being questioned. In a situation assessment that I held with the Public Security Minister, Israel Police Inspector General and the Jerusalem District Police Commander, it was pointed out that this was a lone assailant, a resident of the city with a criminal background.

"There is one conclusion from this incident, as from previous incidents: Whoever harms Israeli citizens has nowhere to hide. We will pursue them, find them wherever they are, and deal with them to the fullest extent of the law.

"I spoke with the mayor this morning and he is continuing to prepare the city for the holiday events. Jerusalem is vibrant and full of tourists and we will continue to keep it safe. While the Jerusalem District will be significantly reinforced as of tonight in order to prevent copycat attacks, I would like to emphasize:

"Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, is safe, strong and open to tourists and residents alike.

"On behalf of all of us, the entire Cabinet, I send best wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded; the entire State of Israel prays for their wellbeing and wishes them a complete recovery.

"On another matter, together with the Finance, Defense, Interior and Agriculture Ministers, we are submitting to the Cabinet today an immediate assistance and compensation package for residents of the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip following the operation.

"This government will not disappear from their lives as soon as the firing stops. We have sat with the local authority heads from the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip and the package being submitted today is the result of working with them.

"Today the Cabinet will be presented with a summary of the Gaza campaign, including the wide-ranging arrest operation in Judea and Samaria. All of the goals were achieved. Deterrence has been restored. The threat to the residents of the south has been lifted. Islamic Jihad was struck hard; its leadership was targeted.

"The operational and intelligence might of the IDF and the ISA, led by the Defense Minister, the IDF Chief-of-Staff and the ISA Director, got it done. The resilience and adherence to directives of the residents of the south allowed us freedom of action and the ability to make decisions in order to achieve quiet and strengthen Israel's deterrence," Lapid concluded,