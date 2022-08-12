The FBI is investigating former US President Donald Trump for a potential violation of the Espionage Act, a search warrant of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, viewed by Politico on Friday reveals.

A receipt accompanying the search warrant, viewed by the website, shows that Trump possessed documents including a handwritten note; documents marked with “TS/SCI,” which indicate one of the highest levels of government classification; and another item labeled “Info re: President of France.”

The warrant shows federal law enforcement was investigating Trump for removal or destruction of records, obstruction of an investigation, and violating the Espionage Act.

Conviction under the statutes can result in imprisonment or fines.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that FBI agents who searched Mar-a-Lago removed no fewer than 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked as top secret and meant to be only available in special government facilities.

The FBI agents took around 20 boxes of items, binders of photos, a handwritten note and the executive grant of clemency for Trump’s ally Roger Stone, a list of items removed from the property shows.

On Thursday, people familiar with the investigation told the Washington Post that classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items FBI agents sought in the search of Trump’s residence.

That report came hours after US Attorney General Merrick Garland said that he personally approved the decision to search Mar-a-Lago residence and is asking a judge to unseal the warrant.

“The department does not take such a decision lightly,” Garland said in his first public comments about the search.

Trump said he was supportive of revealing the contents of the search warrant used by the FBI to search Mar-a-Lago.

Taylor Budowich, a spokesperson for Trump, said on Friday the FBI’s move was “not just unprecedented, but unnecessary -- and now they are leaking lies and innuendos to try to explain away the weaponization of government against their dominant political opponent. This is outrageous.”

