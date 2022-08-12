With the US Department of Justice given a deadline by a federal judge to decided whether former President Donald Trump is in favor of unsealing the search warrant used by the FBI on Monday to search his Mar-a-Lago Florida home, Trump wrote that he was supportive of revealing its contents.

"Release the documents now!" Trump said in a Truth Social post at 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, shortly after the judge’s announcement. He added that he agreed with the “immediate release” of the contents of the warrant.

Trump also described the raids on his home as "unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary."

"Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last six years,” Trump posted.

He accused the FBI of conducting a raid that amounted to an "unprecedented political weaponization of law enforcement," accusing his political opponents of using it as an attempt to stop him from running in the 20204 presidential election.

"My poll numbers are the strongest they have ever been, fundraising by the Republican Party is breaking all records, and midterm elections are fast approaching. This unprecedented political weaponization of law enforcement is inappropriate and highly unethical," Trump wrote.

"The world is watching as our country is being brought to a new low, not only on our border, crime, economy, energy, national security, and so much more, but also with respect to our sacred elections!"

Hours earlier Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart released an order relating to the DOJ’s stated intent to unseal the warrant and related property receipt,” Fox News reported.

"The United States shall immediately serve a copy of its Motion on counsel for former President Trump," Reinhart wrote in the document. "On or before 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on August 12, 2022, the United States shall file a certificate of conferral advising whether former President Trump opposes the Government's motion to unseal."

The judge’s ruling came shortly after US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he personally approved a decision to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and asked a judge to unseal the warrant.

“The department does not take such a decision lightly,” Garland said in his first public comments about the search, according to Bloomberg.

Also on Thursday, people familiar with the investigation told the Washington Post that classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items FBI agents sought in the search of Trump’s residence.