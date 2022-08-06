In light of the rocket fire from Operation Breaking Dawn, Arkia, an Israeli airline, has offered Israelis living in towns on the Gaza border to vacation abroad for free.

The offer includes both the flights and a hotel stay.

Those residents interested in the offer will receive 3-4 nights in their choice of Cyprus, Greece, or Bulgaria. At this stage, the offer is being made to those living in the Eshkol Regional Council, and talks are underway with Hof Ashkelon as well.

The councils will pay 320 NIS per resident to Arkia, and the balance will be paid by Arkia itself.

At the same time, the Nature and Parks Authority is offering Israelis who live within 40 kilometers of Gaza free entrance to national parks and nature reserves, from Sunday through Wednesday inclusive.

Entry is subject to advance registration via the Nature and Parks Authority's website, as well as to availability.