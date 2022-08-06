Sirens sounded throughout Saturday in central and southern Israel, with a heavy barrage of rockets aimed at central Israel at 6:00p.m., activating sirens in southern Tel Aviv, Bat Yam, Holon, Azor, and Rishon Lezion.

The Iron Dome missile defense system was activated and intercepted two rockets over Bat Yam. Two additional rockets fell into the sea near Tel Aviv. Thus far, no injuries or serious damage has been reported.

Since Saturday morning, rockets have been fired towards towns in the the Eshkol Regional Council, Sha'ar Hanegev, Hof Ashkelon, and Sderot, as well as in the Ashkelon area, Netivot, and the lowlands. In one of the barrages, a rocket fell near a building in Ashkelon, but did not cause damage or injuries. In another, a rocket fell in the Eshkol Regional Council; that rocket caused damage and one person was lightly injured from shrapnel.

Two IDF soldiers who arrived to deal with a rocket dud near Gaza were injured by shrapnel when a rocket exploded nearby. Shrapnel from an interceptor missile fell in one of the neighborhoods of Sderot, but did not cause injuries.

A rocket which hit a Sderot home caused enormous damage, but did not cause injuries.

Meanwhile, the IDF continues to attack Islamic Jihad terror targets across Gaza. According to Arab reports, since Friday 15 people have been killed by IDF attacks. Of those, only two were uninvolved in terror activities. At least 100 people in Gaza have been moderately or seriously injured by IDF strikes, the Arab reports added.

An IDF spokesperson said that the Israeli Air Force attacked two naval weapons storehouses located in the homes of Islamic Jihad terrorists, in response to the rocket fire on Israel. In addition, fighter helicopters and Maglan fighters attacked four Islamic Jihad military posts and two weapons storehouses.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will meet with the diplomatic-security cabinet on Saturday evening at 10:30p.m. in Tel Aviv, Opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with Lapid on Sunday, along with the military secretary Avi Gil, in order to receive a security update