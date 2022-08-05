The Indiana House of Representatives passed legislation on Friday that bans abortion with exceptions only for cases of rape, incest or when the physical health or life of the mother is in danger.

The bill passed 62-38 and will now proceed to the state Senate to vote on changes made in the House, the Associated Press reported.

The legislation would then be sent to Governor Eric Holcomb, who has yet to indicate whether he will sign it into law.

If the bill is approved, Indiana will become the first state to pass new abortion restrictions since June when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that said the Constitution of the United States conferred the right to have an abortion.

The bill “reflects an understanding that this is one of the most difficult and contentious issues of our lifetime,” said Republican Rep. Wendy McNamara of Evansville, who sponsored the measure.

The House bill amended the Senate version to include exceptions for protecting the health and life of the mother after calls from doctors who testified at a Senate committee hearing last week. It also added in exceptions if a fetus has a fatal abnormality.

