Former Likud MK Moshe Feiglin, who is now planning a new Knesset bid with the Likud, slammed COVID vaccines for children in an interview Tuesday.

Speaking with Reshet Bet Tuesday morning, the former chairman of the Zehut party said that if he wins a spot on the Likud’s Knesset slate and enters the 25th Knesset, he will oppose the inclusion of Arab factions in the next government.

“A year ago, a government of all [Israel’s] citizens was established here which turned Israel into a state of all its Arabs.”

“The struggle now is for the Jewish identity of the state. Ever since last year’s riots, someone declared war [on Israel], and when someone declares war on you – I don’t want to cooperate with you.”

Turning to the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccines in Israel, Feiglin said that while the initial program offering the vaccines to the elderly “made sense”, using the vaccines on young children is a “heinous act”.

“I did not get vaccinated against the coronavirus. I think that in the first stage, when Netanyahu brough the injections to save the lives of people at high risk it made sense. But the expansion by the Health Ministry, to obligate young children [to get vaccinated] was a heinous act. Young people, and definitely children, need to avoid this thing like the plague.”

Earlier this week, Feiglin announced plans to run in the upcoming Likud party primaries.

Last summer, Feiglin returned to the Likud party, after abandoning his libertarian Zehut party, which failed to cross the minimum threshold in the April 2019 election.