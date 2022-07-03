Officials from the IDF and the Defense Min. participate in international military exercise

Three Israeli defense officials participated as viewers in an international military exercise held in Morocco this past week.

The officials were named as the head of the Middle East and North Africa Division of the Policy & Political-Military Bureau in the Israel Ministry of Defense, who also serves as the Defense Attaché to Morocco, and two IDF officers.

The “African Lion 2022” exercise, led by the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) and the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces (FAR), is the largest annual exercise held by both armies in Africa.

Israel’s participation in the exercise is an additional step in strengthening the security relations between the two countries’ Defense Ministries and militaries. In addition, it constitutes a continuation of the FAR’s Counterterrorism Unit’s participation in the multinational exercise, which was held in Israel last year.

The security and defense ties between the countries are part of a wide and well-developed range of connections in the fields of economy, culture, education, athletics, and more.