Mokgweetsi Masisi, the president of Botswana, issued a threat to Germany this week that if it does not stop promoting the decision to restrict the import of hunting trophies, 20,000 elephants will be sent to Germany.

Germany wants to restrict the import in an attempt to reduce hunting.

In response, Masisi said: "My country is suffering from an excess of elephants. It is very easy to sit in Berlin and criticize what is happening in Botswana."

He also said that "the elephants destroy fields with crops, damage private property, and sometimes even kill people."

He further stated that hunting is "vital for Botswana in order to control their population size." He added that if the restriction comes into effect, he will send 20,000 elephants to Germany "so that the Germans will understand what it means to live alongside elephants."