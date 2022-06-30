Overnight, IDF, ISA and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including the towns of Qarawat Bani Hassan, Deir Abu Masha'al, Abu Shukhaydam, Arraba and Anabta.

During operational activity in the town of Ni'lin, the soldiers apprehended two terror suspects. The forces also operated in the town of Jamma'in and confiscated funds designated for terrorist activities.

In addition, Israeli security forces operated in Al-Am'ari Camp and apprehended one terror suspect. During the activity, suspects hurled rocks at the forces and gunshots were heard in the area. In addition, the forces apprehended two individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities in the town of Jaba’ and Al-Ram.

The soldiers also confiscated weapons during operational activity in the towns of Ubeidiya and Jabal Mualah.

A total of 12 individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were apprehended overnight and transferred to security forces for further questioning.