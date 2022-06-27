Defense Minister Benny Gantz reiterated his preference for new elections over the formation of a government headed by Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu in the current Knesset.

Gantz said that "unfortunately, the State of Israel is going to the polls for the fifth time. We're doing all we can so that an alternative government headed by Netanyahu will not be formed."

"The current government will not be maintained but we have proven that we can work together," he said.

Meanwhile, Degel HaTorah chairman MK Moshe Gafni informed former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that if the Knesset dissolves, then the preferred date for the elections for the 25th Knesset is Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Religious Zionism party chairman Bezalel Smotrich said Monday: "I sleep three hours a night to crack this challenge and form a broad, Zionist and national government in this Knesset. I tell Lapid and Nir Orbach to let these processes mature. It is possible."

"We agreed at the meeting of the leaders of the opposition to do everything to postpone the dissolution of the Knesset for next week and during those days we will turn over every stone to prevent this unnecessary march to elections," Smotrich added. "We will take every parliamentary step at our disposal."