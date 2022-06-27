Report: US to purchase missile defense system for Ukraine

The US plans to announce in a few days the purchase of an advanced, medium-to-long range surface-to-air missile defense system for Ukraine.

The plans were reported by CNN, who spoke with a source familiar with the purchase.

CNN noted that President Joe Biden announced recently that the US would provide Ukraine with "more advanced rocket systems and munitions".

Biden is currently meeting with G7 leaders in Germany for a summit which will deal with the situation in Ukraine and was participated virtually by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.