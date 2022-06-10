Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Friday blasted MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi (Meretz), a day after she claimed that Lapid had promised to allow the return of the residents of two Arab villages in the Galilee who fled during Israel's War of Independence in 1948 in exchange for her remaining in the coalition.

"Anyone who endangers this government from within must know that they will pay a price for it. I offer you a better deal: To fight for this government together. To hold it together. To decide that you are part of a winning team, not a losing team," he said.

Lapid added, "This government was formed against all odds. If necessary, it will continue to operate against all odds. I want to suggest a task to all those who have asked in recent days how to help: Learn the truth. Dedicate a few minutes to it. Check the facts and spread them. Counter the machine of lies."

"You will find out very quickly how much incitement depends on people who do not know what the truth is. You will find that this government unanimously opposes the Right of Return and no one has succumbed to any delusional 'document of demands'. You will find that most of what is being spread on social media is lies based on the fact that you did not check."

"I believe in this government," Lapid added, "and I will fight for it. Because it is the right thing for the State of Israel. Because despair is a dumb mood. Because the truth must defeat the lie. If this government falls, the lesson will be that the politics that work are based on poison and incitement. I refuse to agree to that. I refuse to stop fighting for the right to live in a country where people who think differently know how to work together, to live together, to love Israel together."

"Learn the truth and you will find that most Israeli citizens today live better than they did a year ago. Learn the truth and you will see that in all the important parameters - the security situation, the economic situation, the fight against Iran’s nuclear program, crime in Arab society, personal security, our foreign relations - Israel's situation has improved significantly. Learn the truth and do not stop there - tell it to anyone who is willing to listen, and also to those who are not."

"And if a catastrophe happens and this government falls because of the lies, even then we will continue to fight. Everyone will say, like last time, that we will probably lose, and they will continue to say it until we win. We have done it once, if need be, we will do it again. Only together will we win," he concluded.

