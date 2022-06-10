Dozens of women were injured after being exposed to dangerous chemicals at a swimming pool in Jerusalem Friday.

The incident occurred at the “Country Ramot” swimming pool in the Ramot neighborhood in northern Jerusalem Friday morning, when swimmers reported respiratory injuries after breathing in fumes from cleaning chemicals dumped into the pool.

Emergency first responders from United Hatzalah were called to the scene, and treated 42 women at the pool. The victims suffered from direct exposure to dangerous chemicals, as well as respiratory injuries caused by inhalation of the fumes.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Ariel Ben David, who was one of the first responders at the scene, reported that most of the victims were listed in light condition.

"The majority of the women and young ladies who were exposed sustained mild injuries, most of them respiratory injuries, due to breathing in the chemicals. They have been transported to hospitals in Jerusalem for further care and treatment. Firefighters are active at the pool in order to counteract the exposure to the substance and the incident is under investigation."