Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar said Tuesday evening that the Ra'am and Meretz parties must engage in soul-searching after MKs from both parties voted against the bill extending the application of Israeli law in Judea and Samaria.

"All those who did not support the law yesterday actively worked for the dissolution of the government. As long as they do not sustain order in their ranks - they are not part of the coalition," Sa'ar claimed.

He stressed that he would bring the law for a re-vote as early as next week. "I will not act without knowing that certain actions have been taken that change the situation we were in yesterday. I have a commitment to pass this vital law."

According to him, MKs who did not vote with the coalition must resign. "It's their responsibility. They need to exercise that responsibility because they are actually bringing down the government at this moment."

Sa'ar also criticized the Likud party for voting against the law solely to bring down the current government. "The Likud actually voted in favor of disengagement from Judea and Samaria. Let them stand before the public, and in particular before the Israeli citizens living in Judea and Samaria, and explain why they are acting against the national interest."

The Likud said inresponse that "Israeli citizens expected to hear Gideon Sa'ar stand behind his words that a government that cannot pass Zionist laws cannot continue. Instead, he continues to artificially breathe life into a dangerous government, which is controlled by the Muslim Brotherhood and pays billions to Mansour Abbas, Tibi and Zoabi."