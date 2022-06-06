MK Shirly Pinto's (Yamina) grandmother has been missing for over 24 hours, Pinto said Monday morning.

Pinto, who is deaf, noted that her grandmother Simi Elimelech is also deaf, and asked the public's help in locating her.

Elimelech, 84, uses sign language to communicate. She left her home in Bat Yam at about 11:00a.m. Sunday morning, and has not been seen since then.

Elimelech is 1.50 meters tall (4' 11") tall, and has slight difficulty walking. Her hair is short and white, and she was wearing a summer dress.

Anyone who has information on Elimelech's whereabouts is asked to call Liat immediately, at 972-54-521-0226.